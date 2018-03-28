Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several research firms recently commented on BXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bellatrix Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bellatrix Exploration by 7,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 421,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellatrix Exploration by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 34,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,313. The company has a market cap of $51.35, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. equities analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/bellatrix-exploration-ltd-bxe-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.