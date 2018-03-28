Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ZIL2) a €12.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.50 ($15.43) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIL2. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, equinet set a €12.40 ($15.31) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.50 ($19.14).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €14.75 ($18.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.80. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 1-year high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

