Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan purchased 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $331,689.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,344.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $405,689. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,796.63, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

