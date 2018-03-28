Berry Global Group (BERY) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) is one of 24 public companies in the “CONTNRS & GLASS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Berry Global Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion $340.00 million 16.19 Berry Global Group Competitors $4.68 billion $274.67 million 20.40

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Berry Global Group Competitors 6.97% 26.17% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berry Global Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Berry Global Group Competitors 137 799 796 12 2.39

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

