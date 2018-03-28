BEST Inc (BSTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $974.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) will post sales of $974.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $976.00 million and the lowest is $973.86 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $974.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BEST in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on BEST and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BEST by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,929,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,227,000 after buying an additional 1,409,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in BEST by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,136,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 650,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,178. BEST has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BEST Inc (BSTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $974.75 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/best-inc-bsti-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-974-75-million.html.

About BEST

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.