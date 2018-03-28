BEST Inc (BSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSTI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BEST and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get BEST alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,929,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its stake in BEST by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,136,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 1,977,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,399. BEST has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/best-inc-bsti-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About BEST

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.