BeyondSpring (BYSI) PT Set at $60.00 by HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) received a $60.00 target price from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYSI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

