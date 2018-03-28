Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Stock Price

Media headlines about BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIO-TECHNE earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2998363282857 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,538. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $98.22 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $5,424.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $154.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 target price on BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $680,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

