OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,414,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,812,000 after acquiring an additional 727,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,552,000 after acquiring an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,309,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,249,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock worth $2,601,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,844. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $370.57. The company has a market cap of $56,741.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

