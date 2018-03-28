Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Position Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,733 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Bioverativ were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,795,000 after buying an additional 1,567,638 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,507,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,177,000 after buying an additional 810,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth $124,500,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,107,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after buying an additional 366,503 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,434,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,332,000 after buying an additional 853,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut Bioverativ from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bioverativ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Bioverativ stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,360.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31. Bioverativ Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. equities analysts anticipate that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

