Bitauto (BITA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Bitauto stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 1,758,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,806. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,540.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.87.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.62). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bitauto by 13,684.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bitauto by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,336,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Bitauto by 763.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,154,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,987 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

