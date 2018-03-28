Bitbase Trading Down 57.2% Over Last Week (BTBc)

Bitbase (CURRENCY:BTBc) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Bitbase has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $218.00 worth of Bitbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitbase has traded down 57.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00721852 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00147255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitbase Profile

Bitbase’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Bitbase’s total supply is 20,257,950 coins. Bitbase’s official Twitter account is @BitbaseICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitbase’s official website is bitbase.io.

Buying and Selling Bitbase

Bitbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Bitbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitbase must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

