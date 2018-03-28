bitBTC Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, bitBTC has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One bitBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $9,145.91 or 1.13828000 BTC on exchanges. bitBTC has a total market capitalization of $384,360.00 and $30.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00724216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00148539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitBTC Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC.

bitBTC Token Trading

bitBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to buy bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

