bitCNY Market Capitalization Hits $25.59 Million (CRYPTO:BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange, Coinbene and AEX. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $25.59 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00721187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 158,646,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and Coinbene. It is not presently possible to buy bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

