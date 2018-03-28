Bitcoin Atom [Futures] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89,897.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom [Futures] has traded 84.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Octaex. Bitcoin Atom [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $89,897.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000765 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000406 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom [Futures]

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Octaex and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Atom [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom [Futures] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

