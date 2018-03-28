Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Reaches $83.79 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00082301 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $83.79 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,885.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.41 or 0.05733230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.78 or 0.11262300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01713160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.02413570 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00206923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00680049 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00083633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.29 or 0.02714950 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,877,275 coins and its circulating supply is 12,958,568 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period.”

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is not possible to purchase Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

