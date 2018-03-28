bitJob (CRYPTO:STU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $403,996.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. bitJob has a market cap of $1.12 million and $403,996.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Qryptos and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00722935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00146294 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Qryptos, YoBit and Radar Relay. It is not possible to purchase bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

