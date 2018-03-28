BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00007140 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. BitSend has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $86,487.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.71 or 0.04527830 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001305 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015079 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013293 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,623,850 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

