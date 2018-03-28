BitStation Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, BitStation has traded flat against the dollar. BitStation has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $233,862.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00725923 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00148107 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00032575 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co/en.

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not presently possible to purchase BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

