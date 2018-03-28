Black Hills Corp (BKH) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,335 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,831.98, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.05 million. equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

