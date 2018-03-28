BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $18.67 Million (CRYPTO:BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003074 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, AEX, CoinEgg and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $18.67 million and $551,919.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,748,189 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is www.blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, AEX, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

