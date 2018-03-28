BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $18.79 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003074 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $300,631.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00197158 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,748,845 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is www.blackcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, AEX, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to purchase BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

