Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $695,216.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00007215 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $695,216.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012647 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00146183 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,239,982 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Tidex. It is not possible to buy Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

