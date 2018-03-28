BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8745264046812 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.03. The stock had a trading volume of 496,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,255. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $375.52 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $86,903.43, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.88 per share. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $567.15.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $240,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

