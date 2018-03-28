BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (BRCI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst stock traded up GBX 71.17 ($0.98) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.90 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 233,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,065. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 and a PE ratio of -2,396.67. BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.25 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.15).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/blackrock-comms-income-inv-tst-plc-brci-declares-dividend-of-gbx-1-updated.html.

About BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.