U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.71% of U.S. Concrete worth $163,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 173,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Mark Baker Peabody sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $41,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,307 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,048.52, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

