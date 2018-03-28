BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.98% of FARO Technologies worth $101,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 180,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $701,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.98, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.44. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

