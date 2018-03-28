BlakeStar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (BLAS)

BlakeStar (CURRENCY:BLAS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. BlakeStar has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $48.00 worth of BlakeStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlakeStar coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last week, BlakeStar has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.04556680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00588290 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00078535 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00056330 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00036072 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About BlakeStar

BLAS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2017. BlakeStar’s total supply is 333,539,639 coins and its circulating supply is 287,876,187 coins. The Reddit community for BlakeStar is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlakeStar’s official website is www.eranetwork.net. BlakeStar’s official Twitter account is @blakestar5.

BlakeStar Coin Trading

BlakeStar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is not currently possible to buy BlakeStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlakeStar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlakeStar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

