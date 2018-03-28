Blucora (BCOR) Position Increased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.11% of Blucora worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCOR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 697.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Blucora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on Blucora in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, insider John S. Clendening sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $715,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,041,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,891,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,272 shares of company stock worth $4,273,842. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blucora has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,137.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Blucora had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

