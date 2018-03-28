Blue Apron (APRN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9959460765933 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,513. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $346,665.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,666 shares of company stock valued at $853,665 over the last 90 days.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

