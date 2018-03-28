BLUE Hits Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. BLUE has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $10,228.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLUE token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, BLUE has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00722571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012680 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.etherblue.org. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

