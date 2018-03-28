3,510 Shares in Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foundation Medicine by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

In other Foundation Medicine news, CFO Jason Ryan sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $149,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 37,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $2,406,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,147,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,842. Foundation Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,040.90, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-purchases-shares-of-3510-foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-updated.html.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.