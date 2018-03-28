BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Newmont Mining (NEM) a $46.00 Price Target

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $46.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21,280.31, a PE ratio of -214.43 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Mining has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $229,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $680,266 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 219,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 92,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 487,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

