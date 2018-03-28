BMW (BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BMW in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

Shares of BMW stock traded down €0.51 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €85.30 ($105.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,245,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $55,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.40. BMW has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

