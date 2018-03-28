BnrtxCoin (BNX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. BnrtxCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,485.00 and $128.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BnrtxCoin alerts:

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000323 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About BnrtxCoin

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,001 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BnrtxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BnrtxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.