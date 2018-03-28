Bodycote (BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 830

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 840 ($11.61) to GBX 830 ($11.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bodycote to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.68) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.78) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($14.30) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($14.16) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.25 ($13.83).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 900 ($12.43) on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 728.50 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043 ($14.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,780.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 47.20 ($0.65) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Bodycote had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of £690.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Anne Quinn purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £83,880 ($115,888.37).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

