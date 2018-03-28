Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Societe Generale set a $373.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.47.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.27. 712,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,892. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $193,595.66, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/boeing-ba-shares-sold-by-cigna-investments-inc-new-updated.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.