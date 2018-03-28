Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boingo Wireless (WIFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIFI. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of WIFI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,932. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $57.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $439,895.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,720 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

