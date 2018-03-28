Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) Market Cap Reaches $9.35 Million

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Boolberry has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $16,834.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00010500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.02463160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006976 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 11,286,048 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

