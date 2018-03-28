Contrasting Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) and Its Rivals

Samuel Adams (NYSE: SAM) is one of 54 public companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Samuel Adams to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Samuel Adams alerts:

73.2% of Samuel Adams shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Samuel Adams shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samuel Adams and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samuel Adams 2 9 0 0 1.82 Samuel Adams Competitors 309 1443 1692 64 2.43

Samuel Adams presently has a consensus price target of $155.91, indicating a potential downside of 17.62%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Samuel Adams’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samuel Adams has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Samuel Adams has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samuel Adams’ peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samuel Adams and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samuel Adams $862.99 million $99.04 million 23.22 Samuel Adams Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.24

Samuel Adams’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Samuel Adams. Samuel Adams is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Samuel Adams and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samuel Adams 11.04% 18.55% 13.40% Samuel Adams Competitors -20.05% -50.01% -7.82%

Summary

Samuel Adams beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Samuel Adams

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.