Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sells 60,209 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37,466.32, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,760,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 78,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 13,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

