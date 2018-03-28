Bounty0x Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, Token Store and Gate.io. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $56,555.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00722481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,411,974 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Token Store and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

