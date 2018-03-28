British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,325 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $331,037,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,440.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,160,000 after buying an additional 3,603,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,542,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 680,783 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $183,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $180,398,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6792 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Citigroup cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

