BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 41,026 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 632,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,768.97, a PE ratio of 125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

