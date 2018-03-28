BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Centene worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $17,825.22, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $490,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $912,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $2,815,209 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-9-96-million-holdings-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.