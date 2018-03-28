British Land (BLND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

British Land (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Land stock opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,230.00 and a PE ratio of 1,116.49. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($8.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($9.60).

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £18,126.82 ($25,043.96). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,699 shares of company stock worth $1,842,346.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLND. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 652 ($9.01) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($9.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 705 ($9.74) to GBX 745 ($10.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 679.50 ($9.39).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

