Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 139.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 8.52%.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 162,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $451,775.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 709,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $1,936,940.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,887 shares of company stock worth $2,909,970. 7.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 1,204,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,086. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.51. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

