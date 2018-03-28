Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will report sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the lowest is $354.10 million. Consolidated Communications reported sales of $169.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full-year sales of $354.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Communications.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $823.85, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is presently 176.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 619,367.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 910,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,289,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,776 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,135,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 818,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,007,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 730,515 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/brokerages-anticipate-consolidated-communications-holdings-inc-cnsl-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-354-47-million-updated.html.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.