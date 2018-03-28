Brokerages Anticipate Despegar Com Inc (DESP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Despegar Com Inc (NYSE:DESP) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar Com’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar Com will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Despegar Com.

Get Despegar Com alerts:

Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Despegar Com in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Despegar Com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar Com in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, UBS raised Despegar Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Despegar Com (DESP) traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 174,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,544. Despegar Com has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter valued at about $15,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/brokerages-anticipate-despegar-com-inc-desp-will-announce-earnings-of-0-23-per-share.html.

About Despegar Com

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar Com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.