Brokerages Anticipate Flow International Corp (FLOW) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flow International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Flow International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flow International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flow International.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.67 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flow International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flow International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flow International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flow International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flow International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flow International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flow International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flow International in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of Flow International (NASDAQ FLOW) traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 209,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,216. Flow International has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $198.17 and a P/E ratio of 1,217.75.

Flow International Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

